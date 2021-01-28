UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 3 New Border Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:29 PM

New Zealand reported three new border cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, in addition to the previously reported border related community cases on Wednesday

WELLINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported three new border cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, in addition to the previously reported border related community cases on Wednesday.

The three new imported cases came from Britain and Japan. All have been transferred to quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Whole genome sequencing carried out overnight has confirmed the two border-related COVID-19 cases that were reported out of cycle on Wednesday are observed to be a variant first identified in South Africa, said a ministry statement.

"From the information we currently have, it appears these cases have a link to the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel. However, further investigation is currently underway to confirm how close the lineage of these cases is to the previously reported case in Northland," it said.

The two cases have now been transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland, separate from the Pullman Hotel. A third family member, who has returned negative COVID-19 tests, is currently isolating at home, it added.

The ministry is currently awaiting test results of the cases' close contacts.

