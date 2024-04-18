Open Menu

New Zealand To Double Renewable Energy Capacity To Reduce Emissions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

New Zealand to double renewable energy capacity to reduce emissions

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The New Zealand government is committed to doubling renewable energy capacity as new data show that clean energy has helped the country reach its lowest annual gross emissions since 1999.

According to New Zealand's latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory (1990-2022) published on Thursday, gross emissions fell to 78.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022, 4 percent lower than in 2021.

The data show higher renewable energy was a key contributor to lower gross emissions in 2022, said Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.

Nearly 90 percent of New Zealand's electricity in 2022 came from renewable sources, Watts said, adding work has been started to double renewable energy production to continue this positive trend.

To continue the downward trend in emissions, the government has announced an ambitious target in reducing net greenhouse gas emissions, aligned with the country's goal of net zero emissions in 2050, the minister said.

Leadership is needed from businesses, communities, and individual New Zealanders to find new and innovative ways of reducing emissions, he said.

Related Topics

Electricity Gas From Government Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From World