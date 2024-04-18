New Zealand To Double Renewable Energy Capacity To Reduce Emissions
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The New Zealand government is committed to doubling renewable energy capacity as new data show that clean energy has helped the country reach its lowest annual gross emissions since 1999.
According to New Zealand's latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory (1990-2022) published on Thursday, gross emissions fell to 78.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022, 4 percent lower than in 2021.
The data show higher renewable energy was a key contributor to lower gross emissions in 2022, said Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.
Nearly 90 percent of New Zealand's electricity in 2022 came from renewable sources, Watts said, adding work has been started to double renewable energy production to continue this positive trend.
To continue the downward trend in emissions, the government has announced an ambitious target in reducing net greenhouse gas emissions, aligned with the country's goal of net zero emissions in 2050, the minister said.
Leadership is needed from businesses, communities, and individual New Zealanders to find new and innovative ways of reducing emissions, he said.
