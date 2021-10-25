Nigeria president launches eNaira digital currency

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country's new digital eNaira currency on Monday as Africa's largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country's new digital eNaira Currency on Monday as Africa's largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money.

"We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens," Buhari said at the official launch.