Nigeria President Launches ENaira Digital Currency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:21 PM

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country's new digital eNaira currency on Monday as Africa's largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country's new digital eNaira Currency on Monday as Africa's largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money.

"We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens," Buhari said at the official launch.

