Nigerian Labor Minister's Driver Dies In Rallies Over Police Brutality

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:57 PM

Nigerian Labor Minister's Driver Dies in Rallies Over Police Brutality

Nigerian Labor and Employment Minister Festus Keyamo on Thursday said his personal driver has been killed during civil unrest against police misconduct in the Nigerian capital of Abuja

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Nigerian Labor and Employment Minister Festus Keyamo on Thursday said his personal driver has been killed during civil unrest against police misconduct in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

"I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office," Keyamo wrote on Twitter.

The protests in cities across Nigeria sparked after numerous reports implicated the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit in acts of killings, torture and blackmail. The unit was disbanded by the authorities last week and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics (Swat) squad on Tuesday. However, demonstration has continued against other forms of police brutality.

More Stories From World

