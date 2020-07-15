UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's First Female Fighter Helicopter Pilot Dies In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:03 PM

Nigeria's first female fighter helicopter pilot dies in road accident

Nigeria's first-ever female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile died on Tuesday as a result of head injuries sustained in a road traffic accident in the northwestern state of Kaduna, according to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Nigeria's first-ever female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile died on Tuesday as a result of head injuries sustained in a road traffic accident in the northwestern state of Kaduna, according to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

Arotile, in her 20s, contributed to the efforts to rid the Nigerian north-central region of armed groups by flying several combat missions, said a terse official statement.

The NAF described her demise as "unfortunate," saying her service to Nigeria was "short but impactful." The young pilot was commissioned as an officer of the NAF in 2017.

As the first woman to fly a fighter helicopter in Nigeria, Arotile became a popular figure in the country after she was recognized by the NAF for her passion in doing what has been stereotyped to be a man's job.

Related Topics

Accident Road Died Job Traffic Young Man Kaduna Nigeria Women 2017

Recent Stories

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

12 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

25 minutes ago

Israeli Police Detain 50 People During Anti-Govern ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, three injured over domestic dispute

3 minutes ago

Oil tankers destabilizes as tyre detaches

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.