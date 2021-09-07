UrduPoint.com

Nipah Virus Symptoms Found In 11 People In India's Kerala State- Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Nipah Virus Symptoms Found in 11 People in India's Kerala State- Health Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Eleven people in the Indian state of Kerala have shown symptoms of the deadly nipah virus, with their condition being stable, State Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the virus, and medical experts of the state began checking all the 251 people who had come into contact with the teen.

"There are 38 persons in isolation at Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital, of which 11 have shown symptoms. Samples of eight persons have been sent to Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) for testing," George stated, as quoted by the national NDTV broadcaster, adding that the condition of those with symptoms is deemed stable.

The Indian Health Ministry ordered that epidemiological surveillance be bolstered and more intensive contact tracing be conducted. Strengthened security measures related to the virus were also introduced in the Kozhikode district, where the boy lived, and in three neighboring districts.

The nipah virus is carried by fruit bats, and people contract the disease when eating fruit with saliva of infected animals. The virus is considered by the World Health Organization as one of the most dangerous in the world, as there are no drugs or vaccines against it. Lethal cases from nipah make up from 40% to 75%.

Nipah was found in Indians in the West Bengal state in 2001 and in Kerala in 2018-2019.

Related Topics

India World Drugs Kozhikode Pune George Sunday All From

Recent Stories

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE P ..

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Seri ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilat ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

37 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

2 hours ago
 EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of col ..

EAD Secretary-General highlights importance of collective youth action at IUCN G ..

2 hours ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

4 hours ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.