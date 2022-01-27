UrduPoint.com

Normandy Format Political Advisers Did Not Discuss Possible Summit In Paris - Kozak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Normandy Format Political Advisers Did Not Discuss Possible Summit in Paris - Kozak

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries did not discuss the organization of a summit of the heads of state at a meeting in Paris, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"As for the summit of the Normandy format leaders, the issue has not been discussed today and, in principle, has not been initiated by anyone since September 17 last year, since there are insoluble contradictions in the Normandy format regarding the interpretation of the Minsk agreements," Kozak told reporters.

He noted that at the last meeting of advisers to the Normandy Four leaders, which was held in September via video link, "these contradictions were revealed."

"Today there was a dialogue in order to eliminate these contradictions in the Normandy format and find all solutions. After they are found, we are sure that the decisions of the previous summit will be implemented. As soon as the results of the previous summit are implemented, everyone agrees that it will be possible to gather for next summit," Kozak added.

