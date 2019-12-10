Normandy Leaders Agree to Stick to Steinmeier Formula - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The participants of the Normandy Four summit discussed the implementation of the so-called Steinmeier formula, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We in Paris discussed various topics, in particular, the implementation of the Steinmeier formula," Merkel said on Monday.

Merkel added that the four leaders - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and herself - had also agreed to stick to it.