North China Land Port Handles 15,000 China-Europe Freight Trains
March 10, 2024
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A total of 15,000 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as of Saturday morning, according to local authorities.
Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia.
There are 70 China-Europe freight train routes passing through the port, beginning in more than 10 provinces, regions and municipalities across China including Tianjin, Anhui, Hunan and Sichuan, and ending in 60 plus destinations in over 10 countries such as Germany, Poland, Russia and Belarus.
Goods transported by China-Europe freight trains passing through Erenhot Port include footwear and apparel, mechanical and electrical products, vehicles and car parts, among some 1,000 categories of commodities.
