North Korea Not Interested In Kim-Biden Bilateral Meeting - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 01:30 AM

North Korea Not Interested in Kim-Biden Bilateral Meeting - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States has seen no indication that North Korea is interested in holding a bilateral summit between the country's leader Kim Jong-Un and US President Joe Biden, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"I've not gotten any indication to that effect," Sullivan said during a press briefing when asked whether Pyongyang desires to see a bilateral meeting between Biden and Kim take place to boost diplomatic relations.

Sullivan said North Korea has not displayed any indication of willingness to engage in meaningful or constructive diplomacy with the United States.

Earlier in the day, Biden and Sullivan departed for South Korea to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.

On Wednesday, Sullivan said that there is a possibility that North Korea will conduct a ballistic missile test or even a nuclear test within the timeframe of Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan, adding that the United States is coordinating closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as China, on the issue.

