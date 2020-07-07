UrduPoint.com
North Korea Says Does Not Intend To Hold Talks With US - KCNA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:50 AM

North Korea Says Does Not Intend to Hold Talks With US - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) North Korean Foreign Ministry US affairs department head Kwon Jong Gun said Pyongyang did not intend to hold talks with Washington, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

Earlier, after the aggravation of inter-Korean relations, the media and experts from different countries, as well as some officials, spoke about the need and even the possibility of holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

