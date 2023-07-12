Open Menu

North Korean Missile Spends Record 74 Minutes In Air Covering 1,000Km - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The flight of the North Korean missile launched on Wednesday morning lasted a record 74 minutes, with the flight altitude being 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) and the range reaching 1,000 kilometers, Japanese broadcaster Asahi reported, citing sources in the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The defense ministry believes that North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, the NHK broadcaster added.

The missile, which was launched at 00:59 GMT, fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan at 2:13 GMT 250 kilometers from Japan's Okushiri Island.

