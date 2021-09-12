UrduPoint.com

North Macedonian Prime Minister Accepts Resignation Of Health Minister Over Hospital Fire

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has accepted the resignation of Health Minister Venko Filipce and his deputy after a fire in a hospital in the northeastern city of Tetovo.

The fire occurred in the hospital for people infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the day when North Macedonia celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence. The incident resulted in the death of 14 people.

"I have accepted the resignation of Health Minister Filipce, Deputy [Health] Minister Hasani, Tetovo hospital chiefs Besimi and Etemi.

I consider them [the resignations] a highly moral and ethical step, a manifestation of integrity and responsibility that is inevitable during such big tragedies," Zaev wrote on Saturday on his Facebook.

The law enforcement forces are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to identify its causes, the prime minister added.

According to local media reports, technical issues in the Tetovo COVID-19 center were found in the building soon after its construction was finished in April. However, the government said on Thursday that the hospital met all safety requirements.

