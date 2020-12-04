BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Norwegian delegation visited Venezuela last week to discuss the possible resumption of negotiations between the government and the opposition, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are ready for a dialogue with the opposition figures. You know we had several months of dialogue with [opposition leader Juan] Guaido in 2019 and 2020. We have met in Norway, [Communications Minister] Jorge Rodriguez has met with the Norwegians, they were here last week and we have some favorable conditions for new talks with Guaido representatives, far-right forces," Maduro said on late Thursday.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Last year, Norway served as a mediator of the negotiations between Maduro and the opposition, but the talks collapsed soon.