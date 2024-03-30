Noted Writer Chi Pang-yuan Dies In Taiwan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM
TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Chi Pang-yuan, the noted scholar and writer, died Friday in Taiwan at the age of 100, according to local media reports.
Chi was born in 1924 in northeast China, left her hometown in 1930 shortly before the Japanese invasion, and drifted across the country due to the ongoing war.
In 1947, she moved to Taiwan.
She was well known across the Taiwan Strait for her masterpiece autobiography "The Great Flowing River."
The 250,000-character book, published in 2009, recounts her youth on the Chinese mainland and her adulthood in Taiwan, giving a personal account of the history of modern China, particularly the turbulent wartime during the Japanese invasion.
Recent Stories
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
China starts building phase II of spallation neutron source to help boost sci-tech innovation9 minutes ago
-
Germany's legal weed sparks calls to protect young people19 minutes ago
-
Madinah buses extend shuttle Public transportation service times during last ten days of Ramadan19 minutes ago
-
One dead due to stabbing in Australia's New South Wales19 minutes ago
-
Massive crowds fill Prophet's Mosque for Tarawih Prayer29 minutes ago
-
Turki Al Alshikh unveils undercard boxing fight bout39 minutes ago
-
Seven injured when United Airlines flight diverted to New York due to turbulence49 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast visa-free zone49 minutes ago
-
Grassroots revolution: the road to legal cannabis49 minutes ago
-
Germany to legalise cannabis: what are the new rules?49 minutes ago
-
Indonesia increases subsidized fertilizers to achieve food self-sufficiency59 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 3.2 mln malaria cases in 8 months1 hour ago