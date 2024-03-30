Open Menu

Noted Writer Chi Pang-yuan Dies In Taiwan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Chi Pang-yuan, the noted scholar and writer, died Friday in Taiwan at the age of 100, according to local media reports.

Chi was born in 1924 in northeast China, left her hometown in 1930 shortly before the Japanese invasion, and drifted across the country due to the ongoing war.

In 1947, she moved to Taiwan.

She was well known across the Taiwan Strait for her masterpiece autobiography "The Great Flowing River."

The 250,000-character book, published in 2009, recounts her youth on the Chinese mainland and her adulthood in Taiwan, giving a personal account of the history of modern China, particularly the turbulent wartime during the Japanese invasion.

