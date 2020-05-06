UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Syria Increases By 1 To 45 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Syria Increases by 1 to 45 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Syria has risen by one to 45, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Syria has risen by one to 45, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

Recoveries amount to 27, while the death toll remains at three, according to the ministry.

On March 25, the Syrian government imposed a nationwide curfew as part of measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

Syria March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.