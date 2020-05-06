Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Syria Increases by 1 to 45 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Syria has risen by one to 45, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Syria has risen by one to 45, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

Recoveries amount to 27, while the death toll remains at three, according to the ministry.

On March 25, the Syrian government imposed a nationwide curfew as part of measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.