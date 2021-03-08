UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In US Surpasses 29Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Surpasses 29Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States has surpassed 29 million, the Johns Hopkins University case tracker revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States has surpassed 29 million, the Johns Hopkins University case tracker revealed on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 29,000,012, while the virus-related deaths stand at 525,136, the case tracker showed.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs.130 Mln paid to land owners for Ring Road proje ..

2 minutes ago

UN Rights Chief Urges Myanmar Police to Allow Prot ..

2 minutes ago

MNAs, minister call on Chief Minister Buzdar

2 minutes ago

Provincial advisor to fully utilize allocated budg ..

2 minutes ago

12 Ghanaian teenagers drown at closed beach

5 minutes ago

'Aurat March' call for protection of women's right ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.