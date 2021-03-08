Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Surpasses 29Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States has surpassed 29 million, the Johns Hopkins University case tracker revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States has surpassed 29 million, the Johns Hopkins University case tracker revealed on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 29,000,012, while the virus-related deaths stand at 525,136, the case tracker showed.