Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Spain Exceeds 2,900 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:03 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Spain Exceeds 2,900 - Health Ministry

The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has increased to 2,950 with the death toll now standing at 84, the country's Health Ministry reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has increased to 2,950 with the death toll now standing at 84, the country's Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In Spain, 2,950 cases have been registered, 84 fatalities and 189 discharged at the moment," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The largest number of cases has been reported from the country's capital of Madrid with 1388, followed by the Basque Country and Catalonia with 346 and 260, respectively.

The local governments of Catalonia, Alicia, Murcia, and the Basque Country have also closed their education facilities, joining Madrid and La Rioja, El Pais newspaper reported earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

