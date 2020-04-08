UrduPoint.com
Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Switzerland Under 600 3rd Day In Row - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:55 PM

The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland has increased by less than 600 people for the third day in a row, bringing the total number of cases to 22,789, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland has increased by less than 600 people for the third day in a row, bringing the total number of cases to 22,789, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday.

According to the health authorities, 547 new cases of the disease and 64 fatalities were registered in the country over the past 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 705 since the outbreak, the office added.

In mid-March, the Swiss government toughened measures to contain the pandemic and banned gatherings of over five people. Those violating this decision will be slapped with a fine. In addition, all places of public gathering, including educational institutions and entertainment facilities, have been shut. However, the authorities did not introduce a nationwide quarantine.

