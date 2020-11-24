UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Terrorist Crimes In Russia Grows By Over 33% Since Year Start -Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Number of Terrorist Crimes in Russia Grows by Over 33% Since Year Start -Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The number of terrorist crimes in Russia since January 2020 has grown by more than 33 percent, according to a statistics report published by the Russian Interior Ministry.

"In January - October 2020, a total of 1,990 crimes of a terrorist nature (+ 33.3%) were registered," the report said.

The ministry said 708 extremist crimes (+ 39.9%) had been recorded for the period.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia January October 2020

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

6 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

7 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

9 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

8 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.