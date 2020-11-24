Number of Terrorist Crimes in Russia Grows by Over 33% Since Year Start -Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The number of terrorist crimes in Russia since January 2020 has grown by more than 33 percent, according to a statistics report published by the Russian Interior Ministry.

"In January - October 2020, a total of 1,990 crimes of a terrorist nature (+ 33.3%) were registered," the report said.

The ministry said 708 extremist crimes (+ 39.9%) had been recorded for the period.