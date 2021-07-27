UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of US Troops In Iraq To Match Mission Change From Combat To Training - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:38 AM

Number of US Troops in Iraq to Match Mission Change From Combat to Training - White House

The United States will adjust the number of its troops in Iraq as they change their mission from combat operations to a focus on training and advising local forces, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The United States will adjust the number of its troops in Iraq as they change their mission from combat operations to a focus on training and advising local forces, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The real announcement today, or real news today, I should say, is about a change of mission, and the numbers will be driven by what is needed for the mission over time. So, it is more about moving to a more advising and training capacity from what we have had over the last several years," Psaki said during a press conference.

Related Topics

White House Iraq United States From

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

40 minutes ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

1 minute ago

Malnutrition in children to quadruple in southern ..

1 minute ago

US, UK, France's Envoys to UN Will Meet Belarus' T ..

36 minutes ago

Kashmiri people reject opposition narrative: Dr Fi ..

36 minutes ago

Shehri Huqooq Rally to be proved as referendum aga ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.