Number of US Troops in Iraq to Match Mission Change From Combat to Training - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The United States will adjust the number of its troops in Iraq as they change their mission from combat operations to a focus on training and advising local forces, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The real announcement today, or real news today, I should say, is about a change of mission, and the numbers will be driven by what is needed for the mission over time. So, it is more about moving to a more advising and training capacity from what we have had over the last several years," Psaki said during a press conference.