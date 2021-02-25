Nusra Militants Conducted Mortar, Drone Attacks at Checkpoint in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) conducted a mortar attack and struck from a drone at the recently opened Seraqab checkpoint in Idlib, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

Checkpoints Seraqab, Miznaz and Abu Azeidin for the exit of residents from Idlib opened in Syria last Monday, Sytnik said.

"On February 24, militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group fired a mortar at the Seraqab checkpoint, and also struck with a hand-made unmanned aerial vehicle," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The Russian command decided to evacuate the personnel of the checkpoint's administration, he said.

The center called on the command of the Turkish troops controlling the territories in northwestern Syria to ensure the safety of civilians wishing to use the checkpoints, he added.