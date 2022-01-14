UrduPoint.com

Offering Russia-US-Ukraine Summit, Kiev Outlined No Agenda - Moscow Source

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Offering Russia-US-Ukraine Summit, Kiev Outlined No Agenda - Moscow Source

The Ukrainian side did not outline agenda when proposing to hold a virtual summit Russia-US-Ukraine, a source in Moscow told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Ukrainian side did not outline agenda when proposing to hold a virtual summit Russia-US-Ukraine, a source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered US leader Joe Biden to hold a trilateral virtual summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

He noted that the Ukrainian side was waiting for the reaction of Russia.

"Unfortunately, when proposing the meeting, Kiev did not outline issues for discussion," the source said.

"If we are talking about the conflict in Donbas, then he should directly discuss this topic with Donetsk and Luhansk," the source added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States

Recent Stories

Rwanda public sector staff told get jabbed or resi ..

Rwanda public sector staff told get jabbed or resign

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 EU Calls Conviction of Alleged Syrian Intel Office ..

EU Calls Conviction of Alleged Syrian Intel Officer by German Court 'Landmark De ..

2 minutes ago
 Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After ..

Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After COVID-19 Vaccination

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 3171 cuseces water

IRSA releases 3171 cuseces water

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.