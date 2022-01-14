Offering Russia-US-Ukraine Summit, Kiev Outlined No Agenda - Moscow Source

The Ukrainian side did not outline agenda when proposing to hold a virtual summit Russia-US-Ukraine, a source in Moscow told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Ukrainian side did not outline agenda when proposing to hold a virtual summit Russia-US-Ukraine, a source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered US leader Joe Biden to hold a trilateral virtual summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

He noted that the Ukrainian side was waiting for the reaction of Russia.

"Unfortunately, when proposing the meeting, Kiev did not outline issues for discussion," the source said.

"If we are talking about the conflict in Donbas, then he should directly discuss this topic with Donetsk and Luhansk," the source added.