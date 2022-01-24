OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Malian Nara Region

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns vehemently the deadly terrorist attack that took the lives of seven Mauritanian citizens in the Nara region in the Republic of Mali

Secretary General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha offers his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of this barbaric crime.