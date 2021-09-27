OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir holds Ministerial Meeting on the Sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly

The Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir held an informal meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) The Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir held an informal meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, with the participation of Member States. The Contact Group issued a joint statement in which it indicated that it discussed recent developments on Jammu-Kashmir issue. The Group’s focus was also on the OIC’s efforts to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination, recognized on the agenda of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC and by the UN General Assembly and Security Council since 1948.

The participants expressed their commitment to continued support to the Kashmiri people for a lasting solution that respects their dignity and rights. They also prayed for mercy on the departed soul of the Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani, and paid homage to his unflinching commitment to the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Contact Group also called for the issue to be projected into such worldwide forums as the UN. The call was also for immediate action to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In this connection, the participants called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to monitor the situation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.