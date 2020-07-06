OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Terrorist Acts in Somalia

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the suicide attack in Somali capital Mogadishu and the terrorist blast in Baidoa, which resulted in several deaths and injuries

The General Secretariat offered its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, the government and people of Somalia, wishing speedy recovery to the wounded.

Moreover, the General Secretariat reiterated its strong condemnation and rejection of violence and terrorism in every form and manifestation, affirming that the OIC stands in support of Somalia in its battle against terrorism and extremism.