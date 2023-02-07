OIC Secretary-General Congratulates the New GCC Chief

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his sincere congratulations to His Excellency Ambassador Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, from State of Kuwait, who was elected as the new Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States (GCC)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his sincere congratulations to His Excellency Ambassador Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, from State of Kuwait, who was elected as the new Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States (GCC).



The OIC Secretary-General wished the new GCC Secretary-General success in his new post, for the interest of the peoples of the region, the Arab and Islamic countries.