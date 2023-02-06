UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General Discusses Aspects Of Cooperation With Foreign Affairs Minister Of Egypt

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 06:16 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, discussed today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry about the aspects of cooperation between Egypt and the Organization.

This came during a phone call where they reviewed views on several issues on the agenda of the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which Mauritania will host March 16-17, 2023.

The Secretary General also briefed the Egyptian Foreign Minister on the results of his recent visit to Mauritania and the ongoing preparations for holding meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

