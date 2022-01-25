OIC Secretary-General Receives Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 23 January 2022, received H.E. Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th January, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 23 January 2022, received H.E. Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General congratulated Pakistan on its chairmanship of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and wished it every success. He commended Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles and objectives of the OIC and support for joint Islamic action.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing preparations for Pakistan’s hosting of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers. The Secretary General gave assurance of the General Secretariat’s full support and cooperation with Pakistan to ensure conditions for the success of this session, which is holding amid important developments in the Islamic world and the world at large.

Both sides also exchanged views on the major issues on the agenda of the OIC and how to enhance the OIC’s role.