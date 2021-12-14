OIC Secretary-General Receives the Consul-General of the Gabonese Republic in Jeddah

His Excellency the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, December 13, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, the Consul-General of the Gabonese Republic in Jeddah, Mr. Abdelaziz Branly Oupolo

The meeting addressed cooperation between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gabonese Republic. The two sides also exchanged views on current issues of common interest.