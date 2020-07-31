OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to Muslim Ummah

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, addresses a message of congratulations on Eid al-Adha to the leaders and citizens of the OIC Member States and to the wider Muslim community

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, addresses a message of congratulations on Eid al-Adha to the leaders and citizens of the OIC Member States and to the wider Muslim community.

To the host country and current chair of the Islamic Summit, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Al-Othaimeen sent a congratulatory message of deep thanks and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may Allah preserve them, placing on record his great appreciation for the Kingdom’s decision to hold Hajj 2020 (1441H) with limited number of domestic pilgrims, in line with strict public health measures and protocols, in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which reflects Islamic teachings in emphasizing human health and safety.

Further, he reaffirmed his appreciation and admiration for the utmost care with which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attends to the health and safety of pilgrims (Guests of the Most Merciful).

He pointed out, “Elevated to the noble and honorable position of serving pilgrims to and visitors of the two holy mosques of Islam, Saudi Arabia has carried out large-scale expansion works for the two holy places, harnessing its human and other resources to set the highest precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the smooth and safe execution of this year’s Hajj.”

He prayed for Allah to accept the pilgrims’ Hajj and forgive their sins, calling on them to observe precautionary and preventive measures and practice social distancing, as the means to protect their health and that of others and reduce the risk of infection.

On this blessed occasion, Dr Al-Othaimeen turned to Allah to take away the adversity the novel coronavirus has brought to humanity at large, to heal those infected and to have in His mercy those who passed away due to this pandemic.