OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated against the military base in Inates in the North-West of Niger, on Tuesday 10 December 2019, causing the death of up to seventy soldiers and the injury of others.

Al-Othaimeen extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Niger over this tragedy.

In expressing his firm condemnation of this heinous attack, the Secretary General reiterates the principled position of the OIC that vigorously denounces all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, just as it categorically rejects any justifications for terrorism.

The Secretary General affirmed the OIC’s support for and solidarity with the government of Niger in the measures Niger and its partners take against terrorism and extremism in Niger and in the Sahel region.