OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Targeted Abu Dhabi Airport

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th January, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted Abu Dhabi airport, and decried persistent Houthi militia’s criminal operations against civil facilities in blatant violation of international laws and accepted norms.

Denouncing the attack as a heinous act of aggression, Secretary-General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha affirmed that the OIC stands with and supports the United Arab Emirates in all measures it takes to defend its territory and security.