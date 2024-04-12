Olympic Women's Triple Jump Champion Rojas Is Injured And Out Of Paris Games
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The reigning Olympic women's triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas said on Friday she had injured her Achilles tendon and will miss the Paris Games.
"My heart is broken and I want to say sorry that I will not be able to take part in Paris 2024," said the 28-year-old Venezuelan in a statement on her social media accounts.
Rojas said that during a jump in a training session in Spain, "I felt an intense pain, which has been diagnosed as an injury to the left Achilles tendon".
She said she underwent surgery in Madrid on Thursday to repair the tendon. The statement was accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed.
Rojas won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then took the Olympic title at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
She dramatically won the fourth of her outdoor world titles in Budapest last year with her last-round leap.
She is also the world record holder in the event with a jump of 15.74m in 2022.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Solid profits at banks as execs debate US economic risks3 minutes ago
-
Scientists at Spain meeting sound alarm over ocean warming23 minutes ago
-
Homa matches DeChambeau for Masters lead as Tiger struggles23 minutes ago
-
Belgium probes Russian 'interference' in European Parliament53 minutes ago
-
'Constant death': Haiti aid workers brave bullets to help1 hour ago
-
Homa, Hojgaard charge at Masters as Tiger chases history1 hour ago
-
Sinner sets up Monte Carlo semi with two-time winner Tsitsipas2 hours ago
-
Over 60 members of Gaza family killed in separate Israeli strikes2 hours ago
-
Norway jails ex-biathlon boss three years for corruption2 hours ago
-
Bills to liberalise Polish abortion law pass first hurdle2 hours ago
-
Landmark Trump hush money criminal trial starts in New York Monday2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results -- 1st update2 hours ago