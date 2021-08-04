Oman Deploying Military Vessels, Planes to Asphalt Princess Incident Area- Security Center

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Oman deployed military vessels and planes to ensure international waters' security in the area of the incident with Panama-flagged tanker Asphalt Princess that was hijacked in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, the country's maritime security center said on Wednesday.

"The maritime security center of the Sultanate of Oman keeps monitoring the situation with Asphalt Princess vessel in international waters after it received information about vessel hijacking in the Gulf of Oman. The Omani armed forces made several sorties to the area of the incident. In addition, several military vessels were sent there to protect security of the international regional waters," the Omani Maritime Security Center wrote on Twitter.