One Afghan Police Officer Killed, 2 Commandos Injured in Clash With Taliban - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A clash between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar has left one police officer killed and two hit-and-run raids unit officers injured, a source with the knowledge of the matter told Sputnik on Sunday.

The clash took place in the Pashmul area of Kandahar's Zheray district, according to the source.

"One policeman was killed and two commandos were wounded in the clash," the source said.

The Afghan air force has recently conducted airstrikes against the Taliban in the Zheray district, as well as in the Dand district, leaving 40 militants killed and 38 others injured, as reported by Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the army's 205th Atal Corps.