One Dead Due To Stabbing In Australia's New South Wales
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A 40-year-old man has died from stab wounds in the chest in the Australian state of New South Wales, with another 21-year-old man being charged over murder, state police said on Saturday.
The fatal stabbing occurred on Friday at a home residence in Windale, a suburb of Lake Macquarie, and located approximately 120 kilometers north of the state capital Sydney.
Police said in a release that the victim succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized to receive surgery. He is believed to have been injured by a knife during a physical altercation.
According to the release, police soon arrested the offender, who appeared at a local court on Saturday and was formally refused bail.
Recent Stories
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Germany's legal weed sparks calls to protect young people3 minutes ago
-
Madinah buses extend shuttle Public transportation service times during last ten days of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
Massive crowds fill Prophet's Mosque for Tarawih Prayer13 minutes ago
-
Turki Al Alshikh unveils undercard boxing fight bout23 minutes ago
-
Seven injured when United Airlines flight diverted to New York due to turbulence32 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast visa-free zone32 minutes ago
-
Grassroots revolution: the road to legal cannabis32 minutes ago
-
Germany to legalise cannabis: what are the new rules?33 minutes ago
-
Indonesia increases subsidized fertilizers to achieve food self-sufficiency43 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 3.2 mln malaria cases in 8 months53 minutes ago
-
Five dead after taxi falls into river in Nepal1 hour ago
-
President of Peru's home raided over undeclared Rolex watches: police1 hour ago