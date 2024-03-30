(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A 40-year-old man has died from stab wounds in the chest in the Australian state of New South Wales, with another 21-year-old man being charged over murder, state police said on Saturday.

The fatal stabbing occurred on Friday at a home residence in Windale, a suburb of Lake Macquarie, and located approximately 120 kilometers north of the state capital Sydney.

Police said in a release that the victim succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized to receive surgery. He is believed to have been injured by a knife during a physical altercation.

According to the release, police soon arrested the offender, who appeared at a local court on Saturday and was formally refused bail.