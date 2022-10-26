One of the UK's most wanted criminals, Dean Garforth, who stands accused of drug and arms trafficking, was detained in Spain, the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) One of the UK's most wanted criminals, Dean Garforth, who stands accused of drug and arms trafficking, was detained in Spain, the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday.

"An alleged drugs and firearms supplier and one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested in (the Spanish city of) Marbella," the agency said in a press release.

Garforth was taken into custody on Monday in a joint operation conducted by the NCA, Spanish National Police and Cheshire Police, the agency said.

The man was riding an electric bicycle and attempted to run over an undercover officer and then resisted arrest, the NCA added.

According to the NCA, Garforth was wanted in Britain for suspected involvement in an organized crime group implicated in large shipments of cocaine and marijuana, as well as trafficking in firearms and ammunition between March and July 2020.

"He is in custody awaiting the beginning of extradition proceedings," the agency said.

In January 2022, the National Crime Agency released a list of Britain's 12 most-wanted people who, according to authorities, have taken refuge in Spain. Garforth became the sixth detainee on that list, the agency said.