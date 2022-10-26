UrduPoint.com

One Of UK's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested In Spain - National Crime Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 10:54 PM

One of UK's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested in Spain - National Crime Agency

One of the UK's most wanted criminals, Dean Garforth, who stands accused of drug and arms trafficking, was detained in Spain, the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) One of the UK's most wanted criminals, Dean Garforth, who stands accused of drug and arms trafficking, was detained in Spain, the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday.

"An alleged drugs and firearms supplier and one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested in (the Spanish city of) Marbella," the agency said in a press release.

Garforth was taken into custody on Monday in a joint operation conducted by the NCA, Spanish National Police and Cheshire Police, the agency said.

The man was riding an electric bicycle and attempted to run over an undercover officer and then resisted arrest, the NCA added.

According to the NCA, Garforth was wanted in Britain for suspected involvement in an organized crime group implicated in large shipments of cocaine and marijuana, as well as trafficking in firearms and ammunition between March and July 2020.

"He is in custody awaiting the beginning of extradition proceedings," the agency said.

In January 2022, the National Crime Agency released a list of Britain's 12 most-wanted people who, according to authorities, have taken refuge in Spain. Garforth became the sixth detainee on that list, the agency said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Man Marbella Spain United Kingdom January March July Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not pro ..

Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not providing security to Arshad Shar ..

4 minutes ago
 Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

4 minutes ago
 Russia Supplies Oil to Various Markets by Providin ..

Russia Supplies Oil to Various Markets by Providing Discounts - Aramco CEO

6 minutes ago
 Russian Citizens Leaving EU More Actively Than Ent ..

Russian Citizens Leaving EU More Actively Than Entering EU States - Frontex

6 minutes ago
 US Developing Uranium Strategy to Source Its Own N ..

US Developing Uranium Strategy to Source Its Own Nuclear Reactor Fuel - Energy C ..

18 minutes ago
 MS of Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta takes action ..

MS of Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta takes action against 16 absent nurses

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.