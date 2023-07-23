Open Menu

One Person Died, 3 Injured In Bridge Collapse In Russia's Leningrad Region - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 01:50 AM

One Person Died, 3 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Russia's Leningrad Region - Authorities

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) One person has died and three others have been injured in a collapse of a wooden pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga in the Leningrad Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said.

Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added.

A number of those injured in the bridge collapse has risen to eight people, the local authorities said.

"Two more injured people independently sought medical help at the Luga hospital. Doctors said that there was no threat to the lives of those under examination ... Three more wounded individuals received help at the site of the bridge structure collapse," the authorities said in a statement.

The investigative authorities have initiated a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Died Luga SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

44 minutes ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

3 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

3 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

3 hours ago
ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

3 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

3 hours ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From World