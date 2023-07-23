(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) One person has died and three others have been injured in a collapse of a wooden pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga in the Leningrad Region, local authorities said on Saturday.

"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said.

Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added.

A number of those injured in the bridge collapse has risen to eight people, the local authorities said.

"Two more injured people independently sought medical help at the Luga hospital. Doctors said that there was no threat to the lives of those under examination ... Three more wounded individuals received help at the site of the bridge structure collapse," the authorities said in a statement.

The investigative authorities have initiated a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence, according to the statement.