Opposition Accuses Greek Prime Minister Of Attending Dinner Violating Coronavirus Rules

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Opposition Accuses Greek Prime Minister of Attending Dinner Violating Coronavirus Rules

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The Greek "Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance" party (SYRIZA) has accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of violating coronavirus restrictions by attending a gathering of around 50 people.

On Saturday, Mitsotakis visited a small group of islands in the eastern Aegean's Ikaria region. On his visit to the island of Ikaria, the prime minister had dinner with members of the New Democracy party.

SYRIZA spokesperson Nasosa Iliopoulosa claimed that Mitsotakis' dinner with a crowd of roughly 50 people on a balcony was a "provocative violation of all sanitary measures.

"

The prime minister himself said that all the necessary precautions were taken at the dinner, including proper spacing at the tables.

In mid-January, Mitsotakis received his second shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. He got his first shot in December, on the first day of the EU-wide immunization campaign, along with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

