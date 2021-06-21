OSCE Head Welcomes Geneva Summit Statements on Minsk Agreements

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) welcomes the statements made by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at the June 16 Geneva summit, affirming that the Minsk Agreements are the only solution to resolving the crisis in Ukraine, the organization's Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) welcomes the statements made by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at the June 16 Geneva summit, affirming that the Minsk Agreements are the only solution to resolving the crisis in Ukraine, the organization's Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said on Monday.

Schmid is currently in Moscow for a three-day working visit until June 24.

"I very much welcomed the recent statements by presidents Putin and Biden last week that the solution of this crisis [in Ukraine] is based on the implementation of the Minsk agreements," she said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

She stressed that, as a newly appointed OSCE head, she will focus on enforcing credible dialogue and strict adherence to commitments, particularly concerning the crisis in and around Ukraine. Schmid noted that "seeking a peaceful and durable solution to this crisis is absolutely critical."