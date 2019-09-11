Outgoing US National Security Adviser John Bolton

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he had requested resignation of National Security Adviser John Bolton due to existing disagreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he had requested resignation of National Security Adviser John Bolton due to existing disagreements.

Bolton was born in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, on November 20, 1948.

He graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970 and received his Juris Doctor in 1974.

From 1974-1981, he was an employee at a law firm named Covington and Burling.

Bolton served as general counsel and assistant administrator for the US Agency for International Development from 1981 to 1983.

He made a partner at Covington and Burling in 1983, and worked there for another three years.

From 1985-1989, he worked as an assistant attorney general at the US Department of Justice and then served for four years as an assistant secretary for international organization affairs at the Department of State.

Bolton started working at a law firm Lerner, Reed, Bolton & McManus in 1993 and stayed there until 1999.

Around the same time, from 1994-2001, he was an adjunct professor at the Law school at George Mason University, and, from 1997-2001, worked at the American Enterprise Institute.

He served as undersecretary of state for arms control and international security in the administration of President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005, and then, for a year, as US ambassador to the United Nations.

After the resignation, he went back to being a conservative expert and political commentator.

Bolton has been a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute since 2007.

On April 9, 2018, Bolton was appointed as the assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

Bolton is known for his hardline views on foreign policy, including with regard to Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba. He actively supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Bolton is the author of several books. He is married and has a daughter.