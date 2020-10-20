UrduPoint.com
Over 1 Million COVID-19 Cases Now Confirmed In Argentina - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:00 AM

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Argentina has surpassed one million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, 12,982 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, taking them into account, the total number of registered cases amounts to 1,002,662, of which 803,965 are recovered patients," the Monday statement says.

In the past 24 hours, Argentina confirmed 451 new deaths from COVID-19. The country's total coronavirus death toll stands at 26,716, according to the health ministry.

Argentina is now fifth in terms of the total number of confirmed cases. The US, India, Brazil and Russia are the other four countries that have already surpassed the 1 million COVID-19 cases mark.

Last week, Argentina prolonged coronavirus restrictions for a further two weeks, until October 25.

