MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) More than 180 miners have been evacuated from the Raspadskaya coal mine the largest coal and the largest underground mine in the country in Russia's Kemerovo region due to a fire, an emergency services representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The evacuation of 181 miners is underway due to a fire," the representative said.

All miners are in touch, the official said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.