Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Over 180 Miners Evacuated from Russia's Raspadskaya Coal Mine Over Fire- Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) More than 180 miners have been evacuated from the Raspadskaya coal mine ” the largest coal and the largest underground mine in the country ” in Russia's Kemerovo region due to a fire, an emergency services representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The evacuation of 181 miners is underway due to a fire," the representative said.

All miners are in touch, the official said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

