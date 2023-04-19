MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) More than 180 miners have been evacuated from the Raspadskaya coal mine ” the largest coal and the largest underground mine in the country ” in Russia's Kemerovo region due to a fire, an emergency services representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The evacuation of 181 miners is underway due to a fire," the representative said.

All miners are in touch, the official said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.