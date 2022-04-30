UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Trapped, Almost 40 Missing In Building Collapse In China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Over 20 Trapped, Almost 40 Missing in Building Collapse in China - Reports

At least 39 people went missing and 23 got trapped after a six-story building collapsed in the city of Changsha in China's central Hunan province, the China Central Television reported on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) At least 39 people went missing and 23 got trapped after a six-story building collapsed in the city of Changsha in China's central Hunan province, the China Central Television reported on Saturday.

Rescuers have already managed to pull five people from underneath the rubble, CCTV said. All of them were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the broadcaster.

The condition of the victims is reportedly stable.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. According to the broadcaster, the search and rescue operations are continuing.

On Friday, Chinese media reported that a six-story building building collapsed in the city of Changsha. The total area of the building was about 800 square meters (8,610 square feet). The facility housed shops, catering services, a private cinema and a small hotel.

Related Topics

China Hotel Changsha Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Bagnaia sizzles to Jerez MotoGP pole

Bagnaia sizzles to Jerez MotoGP pole

4 minutes ago
 More than 20 trapped, others missing after China b ..

More than 20 trapped, others missing after China building collapse

4 minutes ago
 Bodies with hands tied found in Ukraine as Russia ..

Bodies with hands tied found in Ukraine as Russia shells east

7 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

7 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

7 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.