Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Over 40 People Killed, Injured in Explosion in Afghanistan's Samangan Province - Witness

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Over 40 people were killed and injured in the explosion near the National Directorate of Security office in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Monday.

"More than 40 persons [were] killed and injured in an explosion near the National Directorate of Security in Samangan province," the eyewitness said.

