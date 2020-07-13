KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Over 40 people were killed and injured in the explosion near the National Directorate of Security office in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Monday.

