Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

Over 50 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) More than 50 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia over the past day, the Aerial Forest Protection Service, a government agency charged with the management of forest fires, said.

"Over the past day, August 13, at least 53 forest fires in an area of 61,211 hectares [151,255 acres] have been extinguished in Russia," the statement said.

The wildfires have been devastating Siberia and several other Russia's areas since late July. The state of emergency has been imposed in five regions. The wildfires have spread across 6.7 million acres.

Since the start of the operation, the aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry has dropped tonnes of water on the forest areas affected by the fires. The Il-76 jets and Mi-8 helicopters made hundreds of sorties.

