UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Japanese Support Acquiring Counterstrike Capability - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Over 60% of Japanese Support Acquiring Counterstrike Capability - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Over 60% of the Japanese population back the government's push to acquire counterstrike capabilities against enemy bases in a step-back from the country's pacifist ideal, a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency revealed.

The phone survey, conducted over the weekend, found that 60.8% of respondents endorsed the move, while 35% opposed it.

The poll interviewed 420 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 615 mobile phone users, but the total number of respondents is unspecified.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in early October that Tokyo would consider every option to ensure the protection of its citizens, including the possibility of retaliatory strikes. Japan's competent authorities must provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022: the country's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium Term Defense Program.

