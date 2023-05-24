UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Russians Want Dollar To Trade 1.6 Times Cheaper Against Ruble - Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Over 60% of Russians Want Dollar to Trade 1.6 Times Cheaper Against Ruble - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Over 60% of Russian citizens want the US Dollar to trade 1.6 times cheaper against the ruble compared to the current rate, a survey of the Moneyman alternative lending online service obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday showed.

The survey was conducted earlier in May among 1,500 Russians over the age of 18.

The majority of respondents, 62.5%, believe that it will be best if the value of the US dollar does not exceed 50 rubles, according to the poll. Approximately every sixth, 17.3%, said that up to 60 rubles per $1 will be optimal, about 10% said 70 rubles is fine, while 4.3% agree to 80 rubles and 2.8% believe $1 can exceed 80 rubles.

The rest 2.9% were undecided.

Slightly over 72% of respondents monitor exchange rates, while almost a third, 27.8%, do not follow the situation, the survey showed. Besides, only 9.2% of respondents have savings in US Dollars, and the rest 90.8% said they had none.

Moneyman's analysts said that the average Russian citizens was interested in strengthening the national currencyin the belief that the stronger ruble will lower the cost of imported goods or domestically produced goods with many imported components.

As a result of trading on May 23, the dollar to ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Stock Exchange amounted to 80.135 rubles.

