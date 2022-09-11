Over Dozen Killed in Bus Accident in Mexico - Tamaulipas Regional Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) A bus accident on the Victoria-Monterrey highway in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas has claimed the lives of 18 people, according to regional authorities.

"...unfortunately there are 18 deaths so far," the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor's Office said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the accident occurred in the municipality of Hidalgo on Saturday morning, when a container detached from a trailer and crashed into a tourist bus traveling along the highway that goes from Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas, to Monterrey, the capital of the state of Nuevo Leon.

A criminal investigation is underway.